Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 53,389 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AVEM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.