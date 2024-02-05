Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,660 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

QUAL stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,796 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

