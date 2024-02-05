Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,171 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.00. 3,260,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

