Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.27. 1,668,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

