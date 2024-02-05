Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $94.63. 8,430,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,746,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

