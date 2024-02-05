Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.45. 718,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,220. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $106.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

