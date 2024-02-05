Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,051,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 531,101 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 405,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,757. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

