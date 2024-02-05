Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,953 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

TLT stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,857,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,717,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.