Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vale by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,864,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after acquiring an additional 888,924 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Vale by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,187,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 122,217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,990,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,217,646. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

