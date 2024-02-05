Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in eBay by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,746 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $7,162,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $175,451,000 after buying an additional 599,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $41.19. 2,824,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

