Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 145,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 744,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,050. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $91.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

