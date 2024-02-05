GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $66.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $54.88 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

