Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

