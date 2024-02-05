Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $121.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.