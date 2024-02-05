Head-To-Head Review: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) & HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp -17.35% -17.81% -9.45% HubSpot -8.67% -7.34% -2.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Intapp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $350.87 million 8.95 -$69.43 million ($0.98) -46.01 HubSpot $1.73 billion 17.81 -$112.75 million ($3.60) -170.11

This table compares Intapp and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intapp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intapp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intapp and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 HubSpot 0 2 21 0 2.91

Intapp presently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. HubSpot has a consensus target price of $590.77, indicating a potential downside of 3.53%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than HubSpot.

Risk & Volatility

Intapp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HubSpot beats Intapp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It also offers strategic advisory, operational transformation, technology and digital strategy, data strategy, risk management, change management, program management, and M&A preparation; implementation services; managed services; and technical support services, as well as collaboration and integration solutions. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

