HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.21. 53,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $191.00.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

