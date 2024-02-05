Heritage Trust Co Acquires 25 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on URI. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $654.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.