Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RTX opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.