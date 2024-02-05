Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.80 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

