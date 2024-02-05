Heritage Trust Co Sells 72 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $222.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $260.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

