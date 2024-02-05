Heritage Trust Co Sells 82 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $383.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $385.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $311.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

