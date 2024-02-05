Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,024.13

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $139.46 million and $11,024.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00008955 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016307 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.38 or 0.99956825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00179229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80821557 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,942.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

