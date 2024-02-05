Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.10.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

