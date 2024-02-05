Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after buying an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $22.08 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.04%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

