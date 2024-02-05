Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. 268,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after buying an additional 118,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

