Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 546,444 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.32% of Hologic worth $224,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hologic by 10.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Down 0.9 %

Hologic stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 280,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,897. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.