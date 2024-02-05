Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.70. 1,473,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,424. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

