Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.52 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $113.23 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.74 or 0.00018171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,636,544 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.