Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

