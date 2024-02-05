Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 8,494 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BLD traded down $11.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.41. 59,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,563. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.