Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises about 1.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 1.04% of Peabody Energy worth $35,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 202,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,584,709.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock worth $149,524,162. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 1,843,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,040. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

