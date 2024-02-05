Hosking Partners LLP Buys 15,041 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of THOR Industries worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

THO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,621. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

