Hosking Partners LLP Buys 3,784 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 651,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,341. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

