Hosking Partners LLP Buys 88,414 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,414 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. 1,874,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

