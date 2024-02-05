Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,509 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,056 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $65.25. 383,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

