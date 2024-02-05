Hosking Partners LLP Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,419 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 567,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.93. 1,778,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

