Hosking Partners LLP Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,697 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of American Airlines Group worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 15,096,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,735,938. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

