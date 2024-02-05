Hosking Partners LLP Has $30.49 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up approximately 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Ryanair worth $30,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ryanair by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.58. The stock had a trading volume of 557,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

