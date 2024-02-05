Hosking Partners LLP Has $43.40 Million Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the period. International Seaways makes up 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 1.97% of International Seaways worth $43,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.5 %

INSW traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 248,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.