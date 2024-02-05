Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 894,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,117. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

