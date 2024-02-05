Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 20,187 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,813,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,596. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

