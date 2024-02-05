Hosking Partners LLP Sells 56,126 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,126 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 2.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $50,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,315. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

