Hosking Partners LLP Sells 9,870 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.73. 255,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

