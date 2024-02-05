Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.00.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $268.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.22 and its 200-day moving average is $232.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $269.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 108.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

