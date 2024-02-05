Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Shares of H opened at $130.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

