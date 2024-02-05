Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after buying an additional 34,496,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $4,367,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 487,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $54.48.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

