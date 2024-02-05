Ichor (ICHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

