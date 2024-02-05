IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20, RTT News reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

IDXX stock opened at $527.14 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $531.09 and its 200 day moving average is $490.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

