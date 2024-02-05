IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.36

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 326997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IMAX
IMAX Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of IMAX
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.