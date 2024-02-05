IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.36

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 326997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of IMAX

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $741.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.