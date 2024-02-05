Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 124,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 469,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

